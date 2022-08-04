Cate Le Bon Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Parquet Courts’ A. Savage

Home News Skyy Rincon August 4th, 2022 - 4:41 PM

Welsh musician and record producer Cate Le Bon has announced a fall 2022 tour of the U.S. in support of her sixth studio album Pompeii which was released earlier this year on February 4. Andrew Savage, also known as A. Savage, will be joining Le Bon on the tour as support.

Along with the tour announcement, Le Bon revealed that participating venues will be subsidizing a number of tickets with low income fans in mind. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 am local time. The new dates join her previous;y announced UK and European tour dates. Her next scheduled performance will be in Basel, Switzerland at Polygon on August 11. She will also be visiting Edinburgh and Manchester, UK on August 17 and 18 respectively.

Le Bon will be kicking off her U.S. tour with a show in San Diego, California at Belly Up Tavern on September 27. She will then be visiting other California cities such as Los Angeles, Ojai, Berkeley and Big Sur. Le Bon will travel through Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York before ending the U.S. leg with a show in Washington, D.C. at Black Cat on October 9. In November, she will return to Europe with shows in Belgium and France before ending her tour in North London at Roundhouse on the 13th. Support for the UK & European dates vary from Alice Low, Caroline, Courtney Barnett, Big Joanie, Fake Fruit, Dehd and Gretel Hänlyn.

Cate Le Bon Summer & Fall 2022 International Tour Dates

8/11 – Basel, CH @ Polygon

8/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Fringe ^

8/18 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ^

9/27 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *

9/29 – Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge *

9/30 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater *

10/1 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

10/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

10/8 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

10/9 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

11/7- Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

11/9 – Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone &

11/13 – North London, UK @ Roundhouse #

^ w/Alice Low

* w/ A. Savage (of Parquet Courts)

& w/ Caroline

# w/ Courtney Barnett, Big Joanie, Fake Fruit, Dehd, Gretel Hänlyn