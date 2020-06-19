Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio Releases New Protest Anthem “PEOPLE” with Proceeds Going to Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU and The Movement for Black Lives

Home News Paige Willis June 19th, 2020 - 3:54 PM

Lead singer of the band TV On The Radio, Tonde Adebimpe who has just left the band to go on his own, has released a new song in line with the protests for the Black Lives Matter movement that have been ongoing for the last few weeks. The song, which is being released as a solo single, is called “PEOPLE,” and in the song the lyrics are affirming the people that he stands with them and their fight, and that they are all standing together.

The song has a lot of layering of background instruments which creates a cinematography feeling, as if the listener is in a movie, or at the protests themselves. Adebimpe repeats in the song over and over again “we got this.” The lyrics very clearly point out white supremacy and urge the listener to call out Nazi’s if they see them. The exact lyrics are: “If you see it’s a Nazi, say it’s a Nazi, and get that Nazi out.” “PEOPLE,” is a song that shows the audience that they are a community within themselves, to stick together and sends out the message that it is okay to point out hate and do something about it.

Adebimpe is not the only one of TV On The Radio that has left the group. Kyp Malone has also left as well and formed a new band with Oh Sees John Dwyer called Bent Arcana, and their self titled album will be released this fall.

