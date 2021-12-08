SXSW Music Festival 2022 Announces Second Round of Showcasing Artists Including Sunflower Bean, Deap Vally, We Were Promised Jetpacks and More

Home News Alison Alber December 8th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

After announcing the first wave of performers in October, SXSW 2022 now announced the next round of artists invited to play at the famous and influential music event. Traditionally the festival will be held between in Austin, Texas. The event will take place between March 14 – 20, 2022 and in the first round, they already announced some pretty big players in the music game, like Kristin Hersh, Ringo Deathstarr and Delta Spirit. You can check out the full list of the first wave here.

Today, the festival announced a whopping 323 artists. Again, the lineup features artists from all around the globe like, Germany, Uruguay, Turkey, Japan, as well as local Texan bands. Some of the biggest names featured during the second wave are Sunflower Bean, who just released their new song “Baby Don’t Cry” and announced their 2022 tour.

In November this year, Deap Vally, released their third full-length album, Marriage. The band collaborated with fellow SXSW performer KT Tunstall on a record they call their “musical Rumspringa.”

Indie band FUR just released their album When You Walk Away. Cadence Weapon will also be perform at the Pop Montreal festival next year. The artist recently dropped his album, Parallel World. Some other very promising and known artists include We Were Promised Jetpacks, Man on Man, Black Lips, Circuit Des Yeux, Moor Mother, SELF ESTEEM and British up and comers Los Bitchos.

Like the first round, the second one includes artists from every genre imaginable. Check out all the artists included in this round.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister