Courtney Barnett Announces ‘Here And There’ Compilation Benefitting Nonprofit Organizations, Shares “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)”

Home News Federico Cardenas August 10th, 2022 - 8:22 PM

The Australian singer-songwriter and musician Courtney Barnett has announced an upcoming “Here And There” compilation of B-sides, demos and live tracks from various artists. In promotion of the compilation, Barnett has released a demo track entitled “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo).”

On top of Courtney Barnett’s own track, seven other artists will also be featured on the compilation, with each artist getting their own track. Each featured artist from the compilation performed as part of Courtney Barnett’s touring Here and There festival, with the list of tracks divided into two lists. The lineup for side one consists of fellow Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin, Syrian-American musician Bedouine, New Zealand-based indie pop outfit The Beths and Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Faye Webster. Side 2’s lineup includes the American rock band Sleater-Kinney, Barnett herself, Washington-based country-folk singer Caroline Rose and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Hana Vu. See the full list of tracks below.

Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos Tracklisting:

SIDE 1

1 – Julia Jacklin – Vegas Wedding (Demo)

2 – Bedouine – Wasn’t Me (Live)

3 – The Beths – Keep The Distance (Demo)

4 – Faye Webster – Come To Atlanta (Live from Chase Park Transduction)

SIDE 2

5 – Sleater-Kinney – Complex Female Characters (Live)

6 – Courtney Barnett – If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)

7 – Caroline Rose – Soma (Demo)

8 – Hana Vu – Maker (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)

The upcoming compilation will be available both digitally and in cassette form, with a limited edition run of 600 cassettes set to be produced. The ‘Here And There’ compilation has been made available for pre-order here, with the digital version costing $12.95 AUD and the cassette costing $20 AUD. All proceeds from the compilation are set to go to National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth. The National Network of Abortion Funds works toward promoting access to abortions by removing financial and logistical barriers to abortion. Advocates for Youth works alongside young people in the US to advocate for sexual health, rights, and justice.

Giving fans their first taste of the new compilation is Courtney Barnett’s “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight,” acting as the second track on the second side. A simple but charming demo showing nothing but Barnett and her guitar, singing to a person she has confessed her love to. Listen to “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” via Bandcamp below,

<a href="https://milkrecordsprojects.bandcamp.com/album/here-and-there-b-sides-live-tracks-demos">Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos by Milk! Records Projects</a>

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer