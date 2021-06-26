Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Announce Rescheduled Summer 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Kaido Strange June 26th, 2021 - 11:11 AM

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney have announced their rescheduled Summer 2021 co-headlining tour dates, as reported by Pitchfork. The first set of dates will be with Sleater-Kinney on their rescheduled It’s Time tour, and begins on August 5, 2021 in Spokane, Washington ending on August 28, in Chicago.

In the autumn, Wilco will carry on touring with his rescheduled Ode to Joy tour which will start on October 5, 2021 in Portland, Oregon and end on October 26, in Los Angeles.

Wilco will also do a few dates with Trampled by Turtles in September.

Wilco Sleater-Kinney Summer 2021 tour dates:

08/05 – Spokane, Washington

08/07 – Missoula, Montana

08/08 – Salt Lake City, Utah *

08/10 – Denver, Colorado *

08/12 – Kansas City, Missouri *

08/13 – St. Louis, Missouri *

08/14 – Altanta, Georgia *

08/15 – Nashville, Tennessee *

08/17 – Asheville, North Carolina * (SOLD OUT)

08/18 – Richmond, Virginia *

08/20 – Columbia, Maryland *

08/21 – New York City, New York *

08/22 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania *

08/24 – Boston, Massachusetts *

08/25 – Portland, Maine *

08/26 – Lewiston, New York *

08/28 – Chicago, Illinois *

* with Nnamdi

Wilco Ode to Joy Autumn 2021 tour dates

10/05 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, Oregon *

10/06 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, Oregon *

10/08 – McDonald Theater – Eugene, Oregon !

10/09 – Washington Center – Olympia, Washington !

10/10 – Mount Baker Theatre – Bellingham, Washington !

10/12 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, Washington *

10/ 13 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, Washington *

10/15 – Oxbow River Stage – Napa, California !

10/16 – San Jose Civic – San Jose, California *

10/17 – The Fox Theater – Oakland, California *

10/18 – The Fox Theater – Oakland, California *

10/20 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, California !

10/22 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, Nevada *

10/23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, California *

10/25 – Orpheum Theatre -Los Angeles, California *

10/26 – Orpheum Theatre – Los Angeles, California *

* rescheduled shows; all tickets will be honored.

! new shows presale: June 23, 2021.

Wilco and Trampled by Turtles Autumn 2021 tour dates

09/16 – Water Works Park – Des Moines, Idaho

09/17 – Capital Credit Union Park – Green Bay, Wisconsin

09/18 – Treasure Island Amphitheater – Welch, Minnesota

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried.