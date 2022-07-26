St. Vincent Announces Summer & Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2022 - 3:58 PM

American singer-songwriter and musician St. Vincent has announced summer and fall 2022 North American tour dates featuring Ali Macofsky. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 27 at 10am local time here.

St. Vincent will be kicking off her North American trek with a show in Toronto, Canada at Scotiabank Arena on September 7. She will be visiting Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, Texas, California, Arizona and Nevada. The tour will end on October 2 with her appearance at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California.

Announcing a few more shows for 2022! We’ll be joined by @notalimac. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 29th at 10am local time. 9.14 Albany, NYhttps://t.co/SOL3EormJU 9.30 Tempe, AZ https://t.co/BsjhU93POz 10.1 Las Vegas, NVhttps://t.co/wryrOkdBJW Photo: @ChristieGoodwin pic.twitter.com/ZqGVLocOl4 — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 26, 2022

The singer recently released her cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” featuring Dave Grohl playing drums on the track. She has also covered Lipp Inc’s iconic single “Funkytown” for the new Minions: The Rise Of Gru movie. She has also been included on multiple festival lineups in recent years including Innings 2022, Corona Capital 2021, Pitchfork Chicago 2021, and All Things Go 2021. Back in May 2021, she released her sixth studio album Daddy’s Home which won Best Alternative Music Album at the 2022 Grammys.

St. Vincent Summer & Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/7 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

9/9 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

9/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

9/12, New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/14 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/17 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2022

9/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

9/30 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

10/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

10/2 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest 2022

Photo Credit: Owen Ela