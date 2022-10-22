First Day Of When We Were Young Festival Canceled Due To High Wind Warning

Home News Gracie Chunes October 22nd, 2022 - 12:01 PM

On the morning of Saturday, October 22, When We Were Young Festival announced that they would have to cancel the days event due to high winds. The National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department called to cancel due to dangerous 30-40 mph winds, with potential 60 mph gusts.

When We Were Young’s additional dates of Sunday, October 23 and Saturday, October 29 will continued as scheduled. Ticket holders that purchased their tickets from Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund to the original form of payment in as soon as 30 days.

When We Were Young 2022 lineup includes: My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, We the Kings, the All-American Rejects, 3OH!3, Jimmy Eat World, the Wonder Years, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice and many more.

When We Were Young 2023 has been announced and tickets are already sold out. Visit here for more information and to be added to the waitlist.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi