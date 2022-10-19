Jimmy Eat World Debut Anthemic New Song & Video “Place Your Debts”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 19th, 2022 - 4:02 PM

Arizona – born rock band, Jimmy Eat World, have shared a brand new song and accompanying music video titled, “Place Your Debts.” The track, set to a rather slow – tempo, allows for a more electric feel by the deeply moving lyrics of frontman Jim Adkins.

Adkins sings, “You’ll pay with the life not lived/You pay with each thought of what could have been/But nothing adds to the cost/Like missing the ride you’re on.”

The single’s music video, Consequence reports, features Adkins in portrait – framed shots in different locations over the course of the group’s 2022 tour. In addition to starring and singing in the music video, Adkins is also reported to have shot and directed its contents.

The same source also reports that Adkins had expressed, “The ‘debt’ you rack up is the time you spend avoiding doing the work to know yourself. You buy an ending every time you start something, and the cost is determined by how closely you pay attention to your personal condition.”

Jimmy Eat World is currently on their “Something Loud” tour which will conclude on Oct. 29 in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela