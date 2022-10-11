When We Were Young Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Blink-182, Green Day, The Offspring and More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 11th, 2022 - 4:48 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Today in Las Vegas it has been announced that the city will see the return of the When We Were Young Festival in 2023. The event will place at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 21 of next year. The announcement follows the undeniable popularity and immediate sell out of the hit inaugural When We Were Young Festival 2022, which takes place later this month and the organizers are excited to announce the lineup which consists of an epic pop-punk twist for next year’s festival.

Performances include headliners Blink-182, featuring reunited original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker and one of the most influential bands of the genre, Green Day. Also the lineup features fan favorites such as 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.

Fans can sign up now for the presale that begins Friday, October 14 at 10 am PT. For fans who want to sign up for early access to passes online can click here whenwewereyoungfestival.com . Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 14 at 2 pm PT. Layaway payment plans start $19.99 down.GA tickets start at $249.99, GA+ tickets start at $419.99 and VIP tickets start at $519.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older.