Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Joins Avril Lavigne On New Track “All I Wanted”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 27th, 2022 - 1:34 PM

Marv Watson

Rock’s most famous artists have just teamed up together. Based on a report from LoudWire, Avril Lavigne and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 have collaborated on Lavinge’s “All I Wanted”, a track from the singer’s new album Love Sux, which was released on February 25.

After releasing other Love Sux singles, including “Love It When You Hate Me” (featuring blackbear) and “Bite Me”, Lavigne brings in Hoppus on the single “All I Wanted”. Despite the song being very fast-paced due to the electrifying guitars and the dynamic hits of the drums, the pop-punk star delivers a wonderful heartbreaking song. In each verse, the two rock stars powerfully sing their lyrics. They both sing, “All I wanted was you, let’s do/ whatever it takes/ Me and you, we can’t lose, I’ll take/ you away from here/ From the city that never loved/ you away from here/ From the city that never loved/ you, from the town I always hated/ Me and you, we can’t lose (Let’s/ go).”

It seems that Avril Lavigne is preparing for a great year as she releases her new album Love Sux and prepares to perform at the When We Were Young festival in October 2022. Hoppus is also pushing for a great year after overcoming cancer last year and teaming up with other great artists, including A Day to Remember, who shared a new version of “Re-entry” that features Hoppus. It seems that Lavigne is planning to team up with Hoppus again for the upcoming movie adaptation of her 2002 hit “Sk8ter Boi.” If the energy on the movie adaptation is anything like “All I Wanted”, there’s no doubt that the two will hit it out of the park once again.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson