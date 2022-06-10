Blue Ridge Rock Festival Announces 16 More Artists, More To Be Announced

Home News Mohammad Halim June 10th, 2022 - 4:39 PM

One of the most highly anticipated Rock & Roll bands of the year is making it’s way for Round 2 this September. Last year, making it’s first debut, Blue Ride Rock hosted a huge number of iconic stars and featured the largest lineups in 2021. For this year’s festival, Blue Ridge Rock just announced a whopping 16 more artists who will be performing at the event, along with more to come the following months.

This year’s festival is happening this fall in the span of four days, from September 8 to September 11, at Alton, as the Virginia International Raceway. And, according to LoudWire, a whopping 171 artists have already booked to perform across the five stages. The list of artists were voted by over 285,000 fans. Slipknot, Disturbed, Ghost, Lamb of God, A Day to Remember, 3 Doors Down and Alice Cooper are a handful who have already confirmed to be performing at the event, but there are still more “reunion” performances that have yet to be announced.

For tickets of the event, fans could choose from a number of options, including single-day tickets, 3-day, 4-day and 5-day passes. The single-day tickets start of from $85, 3-day tickets- $140, 4-day tickets- $155 and 5-day tickets, including all night camping,- $225. Fans of Rock & Roll can purchase your tickets here.

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15807?_ga=2.237675264.120188146.1654701869-1272352751.1654528917

Blue Ridge Rock Lineup as of June 10

Slipknot

Disturbed

Ghost

Mudvayne

Ice Cube

3 Doors Down

A Day to Remember

Halestorm

Lamb of God

Alice Cooper

Tenacious D

Falling in Reverse

I Prevail

Stone Temple Pilots

Seether

Gojira

Underoath

New Found Glory

Pennywise

Skillet

Anthrax

Pierce the Veil

Killswitch Engage

Hollywood Undead

In This Moment

Motionless in White

Ice Nine Kills

Daughtry

Jelly Roll

Down

Nelly

Saliva

Nothing More

Theory of a Deadman

Sevendust

Wage War

Pop Evil

Badflower

Knocked Loose

Candlebox

Starset

Black Veil Brides

Thrice

Sleeping With Sirens

Insane Clown Posse

In Flames

Gwar

John 5

God Forbid

Apocalyptica

Spiritbox

Grandson

Fever 333

Puddle of Mudd

The Amity Affliction

We Came As Romans

Bad Wolves

Kittie

Hatebreed

Silverstein

Queensryche

Shadows Fall

Story of the Year

All That Remains

3OH!3

Baroness

Buckcherry

Hoobastank

Hinder

Electric Callboy

Bad Omens

The Devil Wears Prada

Enter Shikari

Fit for a King

Memphis Mayfire

Whitechapel

Zero 9:36

Suicide Silence

Slaughter to Prevail

Demon Hunter

Saving Abel

Adelitas Way

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Attila

Nonpoint

Hawthorne Heights

Lacuna Coil

From Ashes to New

The Union Underground

Chelsea Grin

Red

Mushroomhead

Powerman 5000

The Plot in You

Alien Ant Farm

Lacey Sturm

Dayseeker

Texas in July

Stick to Your Guns

Counterparts

A Skylit Drive

Cold

Sion

Erra

Bleeding Through

The Acacia Strain

Crazytown

Municipal Waste

Butcher Babies

Comeback Kid

Fit for an Autopsy

Terror

Fire From the Gods

Stray From the Path

Tetrarch

Attack Attack!

Nita Strauss

Unearth

Darkest Hour

Norma Jean

Kublai Khan TX

Smile Empty Soul

The Word Alive

Silent Planet

Crowbar

Otherwise

Twizted

Point North

Jeris Johnson

Project 86

Upon a Burning Body

Redlight King

Icon for Hire

Palisades

Siamese

Holding Absence

Hollow Front

Orbit Culture

Vended

Close Your Eyes

Hed P.E.

Emo Night Brooklyn

Solence

Brand of Sacrifice

Dying Wish

Alphawolf

The Dead Daisies

Blacktop Mojo

Islander

Small Town Titans

Traitors

Varials

Left to Suffer

Zao

He Is Legend

Seeyouspacecowboy

Afterlife

Sleep Token

No Resolve

Any Given Sin

The Lonely Ones

GFM

Vampires Everywhere

Get the Shot

Silvertung

Vangogo

Burden of the Sky

Dying Oath

Kings County

Dragged Under

Lansdowne

Awake at Last

Relent

Hollow Intent

Velvet Chains

Dead Fervor

Next Attempt

The Other LA

Frame 42

Two Sides of Me

Last Nights Villain

Braincell

Preacher

We Demand Parachutes

Plainview

Noble Poets

Crystal Cages

