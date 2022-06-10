Blue Ridge Rock Festival Announces 16 More Artists, More To Be Announced

One of the most highly anticipated Rock & Roll bands of the year is making it’s way for Round 2 this September. Last year, making it’s first debut, Blue Ride Rock hosted a huge number of iconic stars and featured the largest lineups in 2021. For this year’s festival, Blue Ridge Rock just announced a whopping 16 more artists who will be performing at the event, along with more to come the following months.
This year’s festival is happening this fall in the span of four days, from September 8 to September 11, at Alton, as the Virginia International Raceway. And, according to LoudWire, a whopping 171 artists have already booked to perform across the five stages. The list of artists were voted by over 285,000 fans. Slipknot, Disturbed, Ghost, Lamb of God, A Day to Remember, 3 Doors Down and Alice Cooper are a handful who have already confirmed to be performing at the event, but there are still more “reunion” performances that have yet to be announced.
For tickets of the event, fans could choose from a number of options, including single-day tickets, 3-day, 4-day and 5-day passes. The single-day tickets start of from $85, 3-day tickets- $140, 4-day tickets- $155 and 5-day tickets, including all night camping,- $225. Fans of Rock & Roll can purchase your tickets here.
https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15807?_ga=2.237675264.120188146.1654701869-1272352751.1654528917
Blue Ridge Rock Lineup as of June 10
Slipknot
Disturbed
Ghost
Mudvayne
Ice Cube
3 Doors Down
A Day to Remember
Halestorm
Lamb of God
Alice Cooper
Tenacious D
Falling in Reverse
I Prevail
Stone Temple Pilots
Seether
Gojira
Underoath
New Found Glory
Pennywise
Skillet
Anthrax
Pierce the Veil
Killswitch Engage
Hollywood Undead
In This Moment
Motionless in White
Ice Nine Kills
Daughtry
Jelly Roll
Down
Nelly
Saliva
Nothing More
Theory of a Deadman
Sevendust
Wage War
Pop Evil
Badflower
Knocked Loose
Candlebox
Starset
Black Veil Brides
Thrice
Sleeping With Sirens
Insane Clown Posse
In Flames
Gwar
John 5
God Forbid
Apocalyptica
Spiritbox
Grandson
Fever 333
Puddle of Mudd
The Amity Affliction
We Came As Romans
Bad Wolves
Kittie
Hatebreed
Silverstein
Queensryche
Shadows Fall
Story of the Year
All That Remains
3OH!3
Baroness
Buckcherry
Hoobastank
Hinder
Electric Callboy
Bad Omens
The Devil Wears Prada
Enter Shikari
Fit for a King
Memphis Mayfire
Whitechapel
Zero 9:36
Suicide Silence
Slaughter to Prevail
Demon Hunter
Saving Abel
Adelitas Way
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Attila
Nonpoint
Hawthorne Heights
Lacuna Coil
From Ashes to New
The Union Underground
Chelsea Grin
Red
Mushroomhead
Powerman 5000
The Plot in You
Alien Ant Farm
Lacey Sturm
Dayseeker
Texas in July
Stick to Your Guns
Counterparts
A Skylit Drive
Cold
Sion
Erra
Bleeding Through
The Acacia Strain
Crazytown
Municipal Waste
Butcher Babies
Comeback Kid
Fit for an Autopsy
Terror
Fire From the Gods
Stray From the Path
Tetrarch
Attack Attack!
Nita Strauss
Unearth
Darkest Hour
Norma Jean
Kublai Khan TX
Smile Empty Soul
The Word Alive
Silent Planet
Crowbar
Otherwise
Twizted
Point North
Jeris Johnson
Project 86
Upon a Burning Body
Redlight King
Icon for Hire
Palisades
Siamese
Holding Absence
Hollow Front
Orbit Culture
Vended
Close Your Eyes
Hed P.E.
Emo Night Brooklyn
Solence
Brand of Sacrifice
Dying Wish
Alphawolf
The Dead Daisies
Blacktop Mojo
Islander
Small Town Titans
Traitors
Varials
Left to Suffer
Zao
He Is Legend
Seeyouspacecowboy
Afterlife
Sleep Token
No Resolve
Any Given Sin
The Lonely Ones
GFM
Vampires Everywhere
Get the Shot
Silvertung
Vangogo
Burden of the Sky
Dying Oath
Kings County
Dragged Under
Lansdowne
Awake at Last
Relent
Hollow Intent
Velvet Chains
Dead Fervor
Next Attempt
The Other LA
Frame 42
Two Sides of Me
Last Nights Villain
Braincell
Preacher
We Demand Parachutes
Plainview
Noble Poets
Crystal Cages
