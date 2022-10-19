mxdwn Music

Menu

Car Seat Headrest Cancel Tour Due to Post-COVID-19 Complications

October 19th, 2022 - 11:23 AM

Car Seat Headrest Cancel Tour Due to Post-COVID-19 Complications
Car Seat Headrest

American indie rock group Car Seat Headrest have canceled their scheduled West Coast tour dates due to complications surrounding frontman Will Toledo contracting the coronavirus. The itinerary included a spot at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas this weekend, but they will now be sitting out all their commitments for health-related reasons. The band put out the following statement from Toledo yesterday:

Toledo has ben struggling with recovering from the coronavirus since last month, and this was first made public when the band pulled out of a concert in Evanston, IL at the beginning of September. Soon after, they pulled out of the Frantic City Fest in New Jersey for the same reason. Suffice it to say, if his health continues to torment him even a month later, cancelling the remainder of the band’s show seems like the right call.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.