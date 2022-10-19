Car Seat Headrest Cancel Tour Due to Post-COVID-19 Complications

Home News Karan Singh October 19th, 2022 - 11:23 AM

Car Seat Headrest

American indie rock group Car Seat Headrest have canceled their scheduled West Coast tour dates due to complications surrounding frontman Will Toledo contracting the coronavirus. The itinerary included a spot at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas this weekend, but they will now be sitting out all their commitments for health-related reasons. The band put out the following statement from Toledo yesterday:

Re: Our upcoming west coast dates pic.twitter.com/txXukUM3ga — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) October 18, 2022

Toledo has ben struggling with recovering from the coronavirus since last month, and this was first made public when the band pulled out of a concert in Evanston, IL at the beginning of September. Soon after, they pulled out of the Frantic City Fest in New Jersey for the same reason. Suffice it to say, if his health continues to torment him even a month later, cancelling the remainder of the band’s show seems like the right call.

For those who were planning on attending @outofspaceshows tomorrow in Evanston, IL pic.twitter.com/6uRd7PieMg — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) September 1, 2022

For fans planning to attend @FranticCityNJ next week pic.twitter.com/AJ2rmSI9BG — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) September 17, 2022

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer