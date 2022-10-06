Paramore Respond to Reports of Women Being Assaulted at Utah Show

Home News Karan Singh October 6th, 2022 - 11:33 AM

Paramore‘s highly anticipated return to the music space has fans swarming their 2022 North American tour shows. Unfortunately, reports from their concert in Utah have revealed that a male audience member physically and verbally assaulted a number of women in the crowd. The band has now responded to the incident.

“After last night’s show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were on stage,” the group posted on social media. “A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him. We did not realize this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from stage. Had we seen any of this happening, we would have stopped the show until the situation was under control.”

They conclude their statement with the following message: “To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that, do not come.” Read their post in full below.

Last week, Paramore announced that their new album, This Is Why, will be out on February 10 next year. They recently shared its title track to positive reviews across the board.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi