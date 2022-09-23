WEBCAST: Rolling Loud NYC Livestream 2022

Home News Gracie Chunes September 23rd, 2022 - 2:10 PM

Rolling Loud New York returns this weekend, September 23-25th, at Citi Field in Queens, hosted by YesJulz, Hakeem Rowe, and himynamestee. The livestream will broadcast performances from the FashionNova and D’usse stages on all three days. Fans at home can watch performances by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future, and many of the hottest names in the rap game, each festival day from 2pm ET to 10pm ET.



Rolling Loud New York continues a banner year for the world’s largest rap festival, highlighted by July’s Rolling Loud Miami, which brought headliners Kid Cudi, Future, and Kendrick Lamar, plus hundreds of rap’s biggest names to Hard Rock Stadium. Beyond Miami, this has been a year of international expansion for Rolling Loud. In September, Rolling Loud hosts the first-ever Rolling Loud Toronto, featuring headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave. Rolling Loud hosted its first two European festivals this summer, with Rolling Loud Portugal and Rolling Loud x WOO HAH! Fest in the Netherlands. Last week, Rolling Loud officially announced the first Rolling Loud festival in Asia, Rolling Loud Thailand touches down in Pattaya, Thailand on April 14th-15th, 2023.

Led by founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud has become the most powerful live companies in hip-hop, and one of the world’s most recognizable brands.

FashionNova stage livestream:

D’usse stage livestream:

Watch Rolling Loud’s Livestream: Twitch | YouTube | Rolling Loud

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang