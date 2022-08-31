M.I.A. Teases Collabs With Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj On Forthcoming Album

Home News Federico Cardenas August 31st, 2022 - 11:05 PM

The Grammy-nominated British rapper and singer M.I.A. has teased that her forthcoming album, MATA, will offer features from the famed rap superstars Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat. M.I.A. took to Instagram to give the exciting news to fans, Stereogum reports.

On her story, the rapper hints that the album may come out soon, suggesting that she may decide to let fans hear the project in September. Her story describes the album as “COMING SOON,” going on to apologize for the delay on the project. She explains that she “HAD TO WAIT 2 YEARS FOR A DOJA CAT VERSE,” and then “A NICKI ONE.” She hints at other features, but cuts herself off, saying “NEVER MIND.”

The musician concludes her post by suggesting that she may leak the project within the next month, hinting that “IF MATA ISNT OUT SEPT I WILL LEAK IT MYSELF.”

The cryptic post leaves a lot to the imagination, including what additional features may be found on the project, and whether the album will be officially released or leaked. M.I.A. has previously offered two singles from MATA, “Popular,” released earlier this month, and “The One,” released in May.

MATA will act as a follow up to M.I.A.’s 2016 project, AIM.