Rolling Loud Music Festival Address Kid Cudi Water Bottle Throwing Incident

The Rolling Loud Music Festival has addressed the “water bottle throwing incident” involving Kid Cudi – an incident where fans began to pelt the musician with water bottles, forcing him to end his performance after just four songs. According to NME, the Rolling Loud Music Festival has released a statement following the incident last Friday, July 22.

Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2! — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 23, 2022

JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/jy8V62O3mO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2022

The incident seems to have occurred because Kid Cudi was a last minute replacement for Kanye West. According to NME, West pulled out of the Rolling Loud Music Festival with less than a week’s notice and no explanation. Cudi was brought on to replace the rapper as headliner. The two reportedly have beef, according to NME, because of Cudi’s alleged friendship with Pete Davidson. Festival-goers who had been throwing bottles at Cudi were also allegedly chanting West’s name, presumably because they were displeased by the replacement.

Cudi was only announced as West’s replacement on July 18 – just four days before the July 22 performance in which he walked off stage.

