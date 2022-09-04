A$AP Rocky Shares Music Video For New Song Via Instagram

-Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

In case you have missed it, renowned rap artist A$AP Rocky is underway with his fourth studio album “All Smiles”, expected to be due out towards the close of 2022.

To celebrate the pending offering, A$AP has specialized in mysterious promo that he and his AWGE-affiliated brand know too well regarding Instagram.

For the past year, A$AP and his artistic clique have been releasing songs unofficially by way of their Insta profiles. It has been a tug-of-war between fans who welcome the tactic, while others dismiss it; some chiming in the digitized comments and offline social circles that it doesn’t do much but cause restlessness for crazed fans that want an official copy of the song via Spotify, iTunes or a local CD store.

Still, this did not stop A$AP from unveiling his recent single “Our De$tiny” to the Instagram portal, with an accompanying music video. The visual follows A$AP, fellow rapper Playboi Carti and a gentleman that eerily resembles Grammy Award-winning act Beck (per The FADER), and shares a peek into both the prelude and postlude of A$AP and his team putting together a rambunctious festival showcasing assortments of his famous recordings.

The video so far has racked in over 8 million views since its publication to the Instagram site on Friday. Critics have indicated that despite the song not garnering an official digital store outlet release, it is still advertised as a single and is due to appear on the “All Smiles” (2022) album.

You may view the video after the jump:

