Roots Picnic Announces 2022 Lineup Including Mary J Blige, Kamasi Washington, Wizkid and More

The Roots announced the lineup of “Roots Picnic” Tuesday, which will take place June 4 and June 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The lineup will include headliners Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, among others.
General on-sale for the tickets will begin Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. ET. The festival will stream on the group’s YouTube channel. Previous lineups to The Roots Picnic have included The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Nas, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future.
The full list of artists can be viewed below.
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado
*LINEUP:
Mary J. Blige with the Roots
Summer Walker
Wizkid
Jazmine Sullivan
Kamasi Washington
J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher
Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild
Masego
Kirk Franklin
G Herbo
Tierra Whack
Freddie Gibbs
Mickey Guyton
Yebba
Chief Keef
Robert Glasper & Bilal
DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim
Babyface Ray
Muni Long
CKay
Protoje
Serpentwithfeet
Ambre
Alex Isley
KUR
Durand
Suzanne Christine
Mu Mu Fresh
Jordan Hawkins
Macc N Cheese
Aquil Dawud
DJ Diamond Kuts
DJ Aktive