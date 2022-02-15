Roots Picnic Announces 2022 Lineup Including Mary J Blige, Kamasi Washington, Wizkid and More

Home News Tara Mobasher February 15th, 2022 - 5:19 PM

The Roots announced the lineup of “Roots Picnic” Tuesday, which will take place June 4 and June 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The lineup will include headliners Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, among others.

General on-sale for the tickets will begin Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. ET. The festival will stream on the group’s YouTube channel. Previous lineups to The Roots Picnic have included The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Nas, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future.

The full list of artists can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

*LINEUP:

Mary J. Blige with the Roots

Summer Walker

Wizkid

Jazmine Sullivan

Kamasi Washington

J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher

Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild

Masego

Kirk Franklin

G Herbo

Tierra Whack

Freddie Gibbs

Mickey Guyton

Yebba

Chief Keef

Robert Glasper & Bilal

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim

Babyface Ray

Muni Long

CKay

Protoje

Serpentwithfeet

Ambre

Alex Isley

KUR

Durand

Suzanne Christine

Mu Mu Fresh

Jordan Hawkins

Macc N Cheese

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive