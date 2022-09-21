Future Sells Publishing Catalog To Investment Firm

Home News Federico Cardenas September 21st, 2022 - 10:05 PM

The legendary Atlanta-based rapper and singer-songwriter has sold the publishing rights to his entire recording catalog from 2004 to 2020. According to Pitchfork, the investment firm Influence Media Partners will now own 612 titles from the acclaimed artist, including collaborations with such artists as Kendrick Lamar, Drake Rihanna, The Weeknd and others.

Influence Media Partners, described on its website as a “music and entertainment platform that is focused on investing in the recording and publishing rights of commercially proven songs that resonate throughout pop culture,” has been incredibly active in purchasing the catalogs of many high profile artists. According to Pitchfork, the group has spent over $300 million in purchasing the rights to works by such artists as Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber, later buying the entire catalog of the reggaetón superstar Tainty. The group has received funding from Warner Music Group and BlackRock.

It is currently unknown what the deal will mean for Future, and the exact amount paid for the catalog, but it has been suggested that the value of the deal was in the “high eight figures.”

Future has recently dropped an album entitled “I Never Liked You.” The musician has also previously teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to drop single and video “Pressurelicious.”