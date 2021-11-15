New Investigation Alleges Marilyn Manson Used Solitary Confinement To “Psychologically Torture” Women

Home News Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 4:22 PM

In a new investigation regarding the alleged sexual assault committed by Marilyn Manson, the alleged victims — actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco and models Ashley Morgan Smithline and Sarah McNeilly — described their dark histories with the metal artist, including a “Bad Girls Room” used to torture women.

According to Loudwire, the investigation also details alleged racism from Manson, such as saying the N-word and being fascinated with Nazi history. The violence against these women, they said, started with manipulation.

“He wanted me to start picking out wedding dresses,” McNeilly said. “He wanted to have a baby. I’ve never experienced a relationship like this — because it was fucking fake.”

Perhaps the most horrifying part of this investigation, however, is the “Bad Girls’ Room,” where he would allegedly keep the women in solitary confinement for hours at a time. The room was a repurposed vocal booth, making it dangerously soundproof.

“At first, he made it sound cool,” Smithline said. “Then, he made it sound very punitive. Even if I was screaming, no one would hear me. … First you fight, and he enjoys the struggle. I learned to not fight it, because that was giving him what he wanted.”

In late September, an anonymous woman refiled a lawsuit against Manson after it was dismissed due to a lack of concrete evidence. Manson has pleaded not guilty to the several charges against him and said that the aforementioned claims were “horrible distortions of reality.”

