Christine & The Queens Postpone Album & Live Shows To November Following Injury

According to NME, Chris of Christine & The Queens has pushed back the arrival date for his forthcoming album Redcar les adorables étoiles to November 11 following a recent injury during rehearsal. The accompanied scheduled live performances have also been postponed to new dates in line with the record’s release.

During rehearsal last week, the French singer-songwriter injured himself while dancing onstage. Following medical advice, the musician made the decision to postpone all three forthcoming live shows in Paris and London. The shows in France have been rescheduled for October 9 and 10 while the London concert is still in the process of being rescheduled.

“Red injured himself on stage while dancing. The doctors have forbidden him to return to the stage for at least 3 weeks, the time to recover,” The musician issued in a statement posted to Twitter earlier this morning.

Back in July, the singer announced the release of the album accompanied by the lead single “Je te vois enfin.” Last year, he teamed up with Caroline Polachek and Charli XCX on their collaborative song “New Shapes.” He also joined Indochine on a new rendition of their 1985 classic “3SEX” in November 2020. He released a new song “Eyes of a Child” for the TV series Hanna and covered Neil Young’s “Heart Of Gold” during an Instagram livestream. The musician’s most recent album was 2020’s La vita nuova EP.