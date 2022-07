Home News Roy Lott July 6th, 2022 - 6:29 PM

Christine And The Queens have announced their new album Redcar les adorables étoiles will be coming out later this year. The LP is set to drop on September 23 via Because Music. Real name Héloïse Letissier, the album will introduce a new persona named Redcar (he/his). The album also includes the song “Je te vois enfin.”

Along with the album announcement, the singer-songwriter will be playing three intimate shows in London and Paris with a new stage production. In a press release, the production is noted as a “new musical production, an exclusive show in the name of poetry.” The shows will begin Cirque d’Hiver in Paris on September 22 and 23 and the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 30. Tickets go on sale for the Paris dates on July 21 and London tickets follow on July 25. Fans can now pre-order the album.

Redcar les adorables étoiles marks the first album from the artist since the 2021 EP Joseph. Earlier this year, the artist was featured on the Charli XCX banger “New Shapes” with Caroline Polacheck. It was featured on XCX’s critically acclaimed album Crash, which was released in March.

In 2020, the artist joined forces with French group Indochine to rework their 1985 hit “3e sexe” as “3SEX.”