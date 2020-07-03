Christine and the Queens Release New Song “Eyes of a Child” For TV Series Hanna

Home News Bryan Boggiano July 3rd, 2020 - 6:04 PM

Christine and the Queens released a new single, “Eyes of a Child,” Friday for the upcoming second season of Amazon Prime Video’s “Hanna.” The downtempo pop song has minimalist production and an emphasis on the echoing, somber vocals.

On her official Facebook page, Heloise Letissier, the woman behind Christine and the Queens, writes that the track is “as bare and vulnerable as it can be.” The single and its artwork are below.



“Hanna” is an adaptation of a 2011 film of the same name, and the series premiered in 2019. It tells the story of a girl named Hanna, played by Esme Creed-Miles, who lives in a Polish forest with her father, a CIA agent, played by Joel Kinnaman. He kept her isolated from the world for her entire life, and when she escapes to experience the world, she is hunted by Marissa, played by Mireille Enos. David Farr created and wrote the series.

Sara Adina Smith, who directed the series’s first two episodes, signed a deal in 2019 to develop a new TV series under her company, Everything is Everything.

“Eyes of a Child” is Letissier’s first song since she released”I Disappear in Your Arms” in April. The single is from her EP La vita nuova, which also includes the title track and “People, I’ve been sad.”

She performed the former song in April for Global Citizen’s “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert.” The event was held to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. “People, I’ve been sad” has been critically acclaimed and named one of the bests singles of 2020 so far by Time, Billboard and NPR. On April 19, she performed that song and “Mountains (we met)” for Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home live stream concert series.

In February, she released a short film featuring all six songs off of the EP. Previously, she collaborated with Charli XCX on the song “Gone.”