Christine and the Queens Share New Single “Je te vois enfin”

June 24th, 2022

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens has released a new single entitled “Je te vois enfin.” The first song the artist has dropped since 2020, “Je te vois enfin” was released alongside an accompanying lyric video.

The self-produced track was mixed by Mike Dean, who has worked with Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lana Del Rey and others. The track’s soundscape is driven heavily by energetic synths and electronic drums, along with the sounds of piano melodies sprinkled throughout. Its sound, which finds its climax toward the midpoint of the track, is reminiscent of a wide array of genres, likely taking cues from the electronic and pop music of the 80’s and 90’s. “Je te vois enfin,” translated in English to “I Finally See You,” is sang completely in French, the native language of the Nantes, France-born artist. However, the catchy and beautiful melodies sang by the singer-songwriter transcend all language barriers, especially as the artist sings the closing chorus: “Enfin, enfin Je te vois enfin, Oh mon amour te voilà je te vois enfin.”

Watch the lyric video for “Je te vois enfin” via YouTube below.

“Je te vois enfin” follows Christine and the Queens’ previous song and music video ,”3SEX.” The musician has also previously collaborated with Charli XCX on her track “Crash.”