Four Part Documentary Series About Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting Announced For Release On Paramount+

Back in 2017, more than fifty people were killed and hundreds injured at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, according to Pitchfork, Paramount+ will be streaming a four-part series documenting the evening’s deadly events.

The Jeff Zimbalist documentary, entitled 11 Minutes features a lengthy interview with Jason Aldean who was in the middle of performing when the shooting began. Festivalgoers, emergency trauma teams, first responders including police and FBI agents have also been interviewed for the series. 11 Minutes will also include footage from over 200 hours of cell phone video and previously unseen police bodycam video. Paramount+ will begin streaming the documentary on September 27, which would have marked the event’s fifth anniversary. The trailer for the series can be viewed below.

Shootings at U.S. music festivals have continued since the devastating Las Vegas catastrophe. Last month, fans fled a Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert after false reports of gunshots spread throughout the crowd. The same paranoia and fear was seen at the Musikfest festival in Pennsylvania after a shooting left one man hospitalized and others injured due to an ensuing stampede. Police in Washington believed that they had prevented a potential mass shooting at the Bass Canyon EDM music festival when they arrested a man with two 9mm pistols. It was reported that Georgia’s Music Midtown Festival was canceled due to the state’s recent gun ruling that prevent organizers from banning guns on festival grounds because of its publicly owned status. A security guard at the Lollapalooza music festival was arrested for allegedly sending a fake mass shooting threat in early August. Earlier this year, four people were shot near the South by Southwest festival venue.

Various musicians have pledged to donate to gun safety organizations following the rise in mass shootings in the U.S. including emo legends Panic! At The Disco and Fall Out Boy. In late May, music industry professionals reacted to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left nineteen students and two teachers dead.

