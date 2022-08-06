Lollapalooza Security Guard Arrested For Allegedly Sending Fake Mass Shooting Threat

Home News Finneas Gregory August 6th, 2022 - 10:55 AM

A security guard for the star-studded music festival Lollapalooza was arrested by authorities after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at the venue. According to an article from Loudwire, the accused guard, Janya Williams, allegedly made several threats against the festival so that they wouldn’t have to continue working at the music festival that day.

The first threat read: “Mass shooting at 4 p.m. location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets” This was sent anonymously to another security guard working at the venue via the text messaging app TextNow. The Lollapalooza organizers reported this initial threat to the Chicago Police Department and the FBI, who immediately started looking into the authenticity of the threat.

Later on in the day, Williams allegedly showed their boss a screenshot of a post on Facebook containing another mass shooting threat at Lollapalooza, with the post stating: “Massive shooting at Lollapalooza GrantPark 6:00 p.m.” Williams allegedly claimed that they were alerted to this post by a family member. Despite this, officials prosecuting the case allege that the Facebook account was made by Williams and that the threat was never posted publicly.

These threats were deemed inauthentic by the authorities after an alleged link between the initial text and Williams was discovered via an Apple iCloud account and the I.P. address of the device that sent the initial text.

The prosecution claims that after Williams was brought in for questioning in regard to the threats made, Williams allegedly confessed to having created the threats in order to leave work early.

This case is still ongoing.