Panic! At The Disco To Donate Proceeds From ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Tour To Charity Partners

Panic! At The Disco recently announced that they will be donating a portion of the proceeds from each ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ ticket purchase. The band’s Highest Hopes Foundation has partnered with three different charities, Everytown For Gun Safety, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and GLSEN. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to one of the three charities with Live Nation pledging to match each donation.

Each of the organizations are advocating for important causes with GLSEN fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights, SisterSong fighting for reproductive justice for women of color following the overturn of Roe v. Wade and Everytown fighting for gun safety in the U.S. following multiple mass shootings throughout the country.

We’re excited to announce the partner charities for @PanicAtTheDisco‘s upcoming Viva Las Vengeance Tour: @Everytown, @SisterSong_WOC and @GLSEN. $1 per ticket sold will go to these groups and @LiveNation will be matching donations to our campaign. Scroll through to learn more. pic.twitter.com/KgNQ5XZ0TY — Highest Hopes Foundation (@highesthopes) July 11, 2022

Marina, Beach Bunny and Jake Wesley Rogers have been announced as on-tour support. The tour will kick off on September 8 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. The bands will then travel through Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and New York before visiting Ontario and Quebec in Canada. They will the return to the U.S., playing in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona. The tour will end on October 25 at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

P!ATD’s new album Viva Las Vengeance will be releasing on August 19 via Fueled By Ramen and Warner Records.

Panic! At The Disco Viva Las Vengeance 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

9/13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

9/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

9/16 – Milwaukee, WI. @ Fiserv Forum

9/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

9/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/04 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

10/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/07 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/09 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/15 – Portland, OR. @ Moda Center

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/19 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz