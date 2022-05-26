mxdwn Music

The Music Industry Reacts to Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

May 26th, 2022 - 11:39 AM

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the untimely death of 19 children and two teachers at the hand of an armed gunman. The Associated Press notes onlookers waited over 40 minutes for the Border Patrol team to stop the acts of violence.

Many grew frustrated with the lack of effort from the police who seemed hesitant to enter, according to witnesses. Javier Cazares, whose four-year-old daughter was killed that day, commented “Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to. More could have been done, they were unprepared.”

Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw commented in response noting, “The bottom line is law enforcement was there. They did engage immediately. They did contain (the shooter) in the classroom.”

In the wake of this unjust, inhumane instance, many are calling for gun reform to avoid instances like this in the future. The music industry weighed in on the events from this week issuing their condolences and messages of support.

