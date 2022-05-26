The Music Industry Reacts to Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 11:39 AM

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the untimely death of 19 children and two teachers at the hand of an armed gunman. The Associated Press notes onlookers waited over 40 minutes for the Border Patrol team to stop the acts of violence.

Many grew frustrated with the lack of effort from the police who seemed hesitant to enter, according to witnesses. Javier Cazares, whose four-year-old daughter was killed that day, commented “Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to. More could have been done, they were unprepared.”

Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw commented in response noting, “The bottom line is law enforcement was there. They did engage immediately. They did contain (the shooter) in the classroom.”

In the wake of this unjust, inhumane instance, many are calling for gun reform to avoid instances like this in the future. The music industry weighed in on the events from this week issuing their condolences and messages of support.

Yesterday was one of the hardest days to push through. My heart has been so heavy with all the recent events and so many close to me going through it, including myself. I feel like I’m in some kind of twilight zone. 😔 thankful to have woken up this morning. love you guys v much — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 25, 2022

it makes me sick this is the 27th one this year. my heart goes out to the families affected in TX. ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 — blackbear (@iamblackbear) May 24, 2022

14 babies bro. 14. — PRELUDE (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2022

We living in some TRYING TIMES… It’s Heavy…😞I am praying for everyone that is struggling MENTALLY/FINANCIALLY/PHYSICALLY that some PEACE be RESTORED! So many in the world is dealing with pain & I don’t have the answers but I send you LOVE virtually💜🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 25, 2022

Our hearts go out to those in texas at the Robb elementary school and everyone effected. Something has to change in this country. We are the only country where kids go to school and could wind up shot. — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 24, 2022

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister