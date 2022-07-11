Fall Out Boy Donate $100,000 To Gun Safety In Wake Of Highland Park Mass Shooting

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2022 - 10:47 AM

Illinois based rock band Fall Out Boy has pledged $100,000 to a gun safety organization following the Highland Park mass shooting, the latest in a long series of mass shootings this year alone. According to Loudwire, the group was particularly shaken by this shooting as it took place near their hometown, only 20 miles away.

The band formed in Wilmette, southeast of Highland Park where, according to CNN, seven people were killed, dozens were injured and an eight-year-old boy was paralyzed. The shooting took place during a 4th of July parade and the suspect is now in custody, according to Chicago Sun-Times. Still, the community is shaken and grieving, including members of FOB, who released a statement regarding the tragedy.

We will be donating $100,000 through The Fall Out Boy Fund to @Everytown for Gun Safety to help their continued efforts toward ending gun violence. https://t.co/TGhivPAxHF — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) July 8, 2022

“Chicago is where we grew up, and we are heartbroken for the families and entire community of Highland Park, as well as every single victim of wanton gun violence in America,” a tweet from the band reads.

Fellow rockers Rage Against The Machine addressed gun violence during the kickoff of their reunion tour. The band projected video messages onscreen throughout their performance ranging from discussions of gun violence, Black maternal mortality rates, abortion access and the lack of paid parental leave in the U.S. The message on gun violence read: “Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers.”