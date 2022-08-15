Pennsylvania’s Musikfest Festival Shuts Down Due To Shooting Incident

Home News Skyy Rincon August 15th, 2022 - 1:17 PM

According to Consequence, on Saturday, August 13, a shooting at Musikfest near Bethlehem, Pennsylvania caused an uproar amongst attendees as people scrambled for safety. A single gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh streets at around 11 P.M. which caused a stampede of frightened concertgoers.

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic event, noting that attendees were falling and getting trampled. One concertgoer described a man who had been repeatedly stepped on with his hands bloodied and bruised while struggling to catch his breath.

Witnesses say they heard a single shot at the festival before 11pm at Main and Lehigh Streets, sending people into a panic. Bethlehem City Police and the FBI were on the scene in seconds. The shooting sent patrons into a panic, running for safety @6abc pic.twitter.com/bPKziloPhm — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) August 14, 2022

According to CBS News Pennsylvania, a man was shot in the stomach during the event and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said that the shooting was an isolated incident involving two individuals and that there was no ongoing threat to the public. In an abundance of caution, however, Musikfest was shut down to allow for an investigation. The festival opened back up on Sunday for its last night after receiving the green light from local authorities. The festival’s 2022 lineup included sets from Willie Nelson, Disturbed, Counting Crows, Ziggy Marley and many more.

Shootings at music festivals are not too uncommon in the U.S. Back in 2017, more than 50 people were killed and hundreds were injured at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Earlier this year, four people were shot near the South by Southwest festival venue. It has been reported that Georgia’s Music Midtown Festival was canceled due to the state’s recent gun ruling that prevent organizers from banning guns on festival grounds because of publicly owned status.

