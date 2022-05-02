Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

Home News Mohammad Halim May 2nd, 2022 - 5:58 AM

Legendary superstar Ozzy Osbourne has revealed recently testing positive with the current pandemic through his wife, Sharon Osbourne. A recent video from Osbourne’s new talk show “The Talk UK” was tweeted last Thursday involving Osbourne sharing the news to the public. Osbourne goes on to mention that Ozzy Osbourne has gone two whole years not contacting the virus, and that it’s well fit for Osbourne’s luck to receive it now.

According to CNN, Ozzy Osbourne has had a number of health issues following the past couple of years. In 2019, he has had a severe infection and a fall. In 2020, the superstar had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.” Sharon Osbourne reveals she is flying home after husband Ozzy was diagnosed down with Covid but she promises to be back next week.@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/sxlidvX5Tu — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) April 28, 2022

In the video, Osbourne is being interviewed about the recent saddening news. Osbourne has implied flying back from the UK just to see her husband once more. “What is the first thing you’ll do when you get back?” the reporter has asked, to which Osbourne has replied “Hold him and kiss him with about three masks on” Osbourne cries, holding a tissue near her eyes throughout the whole interview. Regarding the show, Osbourne has thought it was terrible luck that it was only three days since working with the show that she has heard of her husband’s positive covid test. But, she remains optimistic that she will get Osbourne back on his feet again in about a week with a negative covid test.

