Ozzy Osbourne Discharged from Hospital Following Major Neck Surgery

Home News Karan Singh June 15th, 2022 - 2:29 PM

British metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne recently underwent major neck surgery, following which he was discharged from a hospital in Los Angeles. His wife, Sharon, said that the operation would “determine the rest of his life.”

According to Consequence, Osbourne needed to realign metal rods and pins that had previously been fixed into his body after an accident in 2019. He had been struggling to walk due to mistakes made in the first procedure, which then led to Monday’s surgery.

Osbourne’s release suggests that things are looking up. Page Six posted photos of him leaving the hospital in a wheelchair alongside members of his family. His wife also tweeted to let fans and supporters know that Osbourne is on a path to recovery.

Ozzy Osbourne discharged from hospital day after grueling surgery https://t.co/yYuuvMTgSd pic.twitter.com/pLp4AX1sOC — Page Six (@PageSix) June 15, 2022

Over the past few years, Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health-related setbacks. In 2020, he revealed that he was battling Parkinson’s disease, and he also contracted COVID-19 recently. Despite all that, his wife has shared that the singer is “much better and on the mend.”