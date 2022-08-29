Ozzy Osbourne Opens Up About Decision To Relocate To The UK: “I Don’t Want To Die In America”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2022 - 3:55 PM

According to Consequence, the iconic “Prince of Darkness” recently opened up about his decision to move back to the U.K. citing mass shootings and political division in the U.S. as main reasons for his relocation. In a new interview with The Guardian, Osbourne’s wife Sharon dispelled rumors that it was due to his health or California’s tax policy.

During the interview, she offered, “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now,” Osbourne added, “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn. I’m English. I want to be back… It’s just time for me to come home.”

“Degradation Rules” marks Osbourne’s second single from the upcoming album Patient Number 9 which is set to arrive in early September. The record serves as Osbourne’s thirteenth solo studio album and it may be one of his most star studded yet with features from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Foo Fighters’ late Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Eric Clapton. The title track, which was released back in July, also featured legendary guitarist Jeff Beck who has been collaborating with actor and musician Johnny Depp.

Osbourne’s year is starting to look up following his discharge from the hospital after a major surgery on his neck which his wife Sharon had warned would “determine the rest of his life.” Osbourne’s daughter Aimee also miraculously survived a deadly Hollywood recording studio fire that tragically took the life of one person. Back in May, the singer also tested positive for Covid-19 which he has since been recovering from.