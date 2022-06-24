Ozzy Osbourne Officially Announces New Album Patient Number 9 for September 2022 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Mohammad Halim June 24th, 2022 - 4:07 PM

Fans who have been waiting “Patiently” for a new hit from the legend himself are in for a treat, as Ozzy Osbourne shared his first single from the new album of the same name, “Patient Number 9”. MXDWN has talked about the rough recent events for the rockstar- his daughter escaping a deadly fire, his announcement that he contracted covid-19, and his neck injury. Yet, despite the bad news, the family has been optimistic with their beloved fans. Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, has teased fans with a release date of Osbourne’s newest album since last year, stating that it will be in September.

The result is Patient Number 9, a hard-hitting, 13 track slammer; produced by Andrew Watt (the same man who worked with Osbourne’s last track “Ordinary Man” back in 2020) and a number of A-track artists, such as Mike McCready from Pearl Jam. In celebration of the album’s announcement, Osbourne not only shared the audio of “Patient Number 9”, but also a video to go along with it.

“Patient Number 9” is a beautiful 4-minute long artwork directed by Todd McFarlane. The live-action sequences show the dark reality of Osbourne sitting on a hospital bed, while the animated parts demonstrate the crazy world inside Osbourne’s mind- giant, satanic figures grab drag him down hell, evil and shadowy doctors injecting liquids into his bloodstreams.

You can also view the entire tracklist of his latest album below.

Patient Number 9 tracklist

1. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

2. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

3. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

4. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

5. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

6. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

7. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

8. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

9. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead and Gone

12. God Only Knows

13. Darkside Blues