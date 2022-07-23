Ozzy Osbourne Unveils Electrifying New Single “Degradation Rules” Featuring Tony Iommi

Home News Finneas Gregory July 23rd, 2022 - 2:55 PM

Legendary Grammy award-winning musician Ozzy Osbourne has recently released a new single, “Degradation Rules,” featuring former Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. According to an article on Blabbermouth, this new track is off Osbourne’s upcoming album Patient Number 9, which will release on September 9, 2022.

“Degradation Rules” is available to stream on most major music streaming services. Additionally, an animated music visualizer for the single is available on Youtube. The visualizer, animated by famous Canadian comic book artist Todd McFarlane, features impressive and imaginative art that fits the song’s dark tone. Not surprisingly, the visualizer has amassed hundreds of thousands of views and critical acclaim since being uploaded yesterday, July 22.

Osbourne commented on his recent collaboration with Iommi on his brand new single “Degradation Rules,” stating: “It was really great working with Tony. He’s the riff master. No one can touch him in that respect. I only wish we had these songs for Black Sabbath’s ’13’ album.”

Musically, the song is impressive. “Degradation Rules” features the perfect mix of electrifying guitars, driving percussion and melodic vocals. The song also features several guitar solos and the occasional use of a harmonica. Naturally, all of these musical components work together to make a catchy guitar-driven song reminiscent of Osbourne’s greatest hits.

Overall, with a brand new single in collaboration with Iommi, “Degradation Rules,” and an anticipated upcoming album, Patient Number 9, slated to release this September, Osbourne’s fans have a lot of things to be excited about this summer.