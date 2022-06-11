Sharon Osbourne Discusses Husband Ozzy’s Upcoming Surgery: “It’s Really Going To Determine The Rest Of His Life”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 11th, 2022 - 5:10 PM

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic rock singer and songwriter, has been through many obstacles this past year. Recently, he has been infected with the covid-19 virus. Not to mention that his daughter, Aimme, nearly died in a fire from a studio, tragically killing one person. Now, his wife and long-term partner, Sharon Osbourne, announced that she will be visiting Osbourne in Los Angeles due to a life-changing operation.

According to LoudWire, the accident dates all the way back to 2003 in an ATV accident that severely injured his neck. In an interview with TheTalk, Sharon Osbourne discusses more into the details on her husband’s operation, “He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

But, Osbourne has other things happening as well, including her son’s expected new daughter, “The next thing is, my son is going to have a daughter in about three weeks. And also, it’s our 40th wedding anniversary the first of July. Plus, the fact I’ve got nine little dogs that miss me terribly. I’m not going anywhere; you can’t get rid of me now. The funny thing was that when I spoke to Ozzy today, he said, ‘Have you been fired yet?'” You can view the full video here below:

