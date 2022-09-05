The Weeknd Forced To Cancel L.A. Show Mid-Song After Losing Voice

Home News Skyy Rincon September 5th, 2022 - 8:00 AM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to Pitchfork, Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer Abel Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, had to cancel the last show on his After Hours Til Dawn North American tour after losing his voice. The singer was in the middle of performing his 2015 hit single “Can’t Feel My Face” when his voice gave out, forcing him to stop the concert and address the audience only four songs in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyndsey Parker (@lyndseyparker)

“This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now,” Tesfaye explained, adding, “I’m going to make sure everybody’s good, get your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”

Fans were notably understanding, cheering on the singer as he apologized for the show’s cancelation and promised to return after his voice had healed. The canceled Saturday show was his second scheduled performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; he had played the night before to a sold-out crowd. The trek was in support of his recently released album Dawn FM and was originally set to feature Doja Cat as support before she was replaced by Kaytranada and Mike Dean.

His 2020 record, After Hours, has continued to dominate the airwaves with hits like “Save Your Tears“, “Heartless” and the record breaking “Blinding Lights” which spent a miraculous 90 weeks on the chart and eventually earned the title of Billboard‘s #1 Hot 100 Song Of All Time. Songs from his most recent album such as “Sacrifice”, “Take My Breath” and “Out Of Time” have also gotten their fair share of radio play. He has also collaborated with many other artists this year including FKA Twigs on “Tears In The Club“, Swedish House Mafia on “Moth To A Flame” and with Aaliyah on her posthumous track “Poison.” The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced Kanye West on the Coachella 2022 lineup.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang