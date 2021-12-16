FKA Twigs And The Weeknd Collaborate on New Stylistic Single “Tears In The Club”

Home News Skyler Graham December 16th, 2021 - 9:59 PM

FKA Twigs recently worked with Central Cee on “Measure Of A Man,” an intoxicating single for the upcoming film The King’s Man. Now, the artist is working with The Weeknd on “Tears In The Club,” which just came out with a hypnotic video. The dramatic music video opens with Twigs’ face broken into pieces, containing nothing but tears inside, before the artist is nearly drowned by both rainfall and men in the club. No matter how much she dances, though, it appears she isn’t trying to engage in the fun, but escape a deeper pain.



“are u ready for capri sun takeover??,” the Magdelene artist said on Twitter, referring to the upcoming beginning of the Capricorn season. “us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.”

us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget 💕 this thursday at midnight gmt / 7pm et / 4pm pt i’ll be releasing tears in the club ft @theweeknd 💕 animation @whois_sim pic.twitter.com/96UxwxVKnr — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2021



FKA Twigs hasn’t released a new album in years, but teased so in October 2020 (and perhaps with this new song). The Weeknd, however, has received critical acclaim for his recent music, with “Blinding Lights” being Billboard’s #1 Hot 100 song of all time. Prior to receiving this praise, he worked with Swedish House Mafia on “Moth To A Flame.” The artist is scheduled to tour Noth America throughout winter and spring of 2022, kicking off the tour on Jan. 14 in Vancouver and ending on May 1 in Tacoma, Washington.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela