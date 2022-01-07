The Weeknd Shares Mesmerizing New Video For “Sacrifice” From Brand New Album Dawn FM

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 7th, 2022 - 9:06 PM

On January 3, The Weeknd teased his newest album, and it’s finally here. As the first week of the new year comes to an end, the singer has treated fans with a brand new album, Dawn FM, as well as a fascinating new video for his new song “Sacrifice.”

Pitchfork has just shared the visual for the Canadian singer-songwriter’s newest single, stating that the single “features production from Swedish House Mafia and Max Martin and samples Alicia Myers’ 1981 single “I Want to Thank You.” It should be noted that there is an epilepsy warning due to the constant and rapid flashing of bright lights in the video. Watch the video below.

As part of the album’s theme, the video begins with a radio DJ telling listeners that they are listening to 103.5 Dawn FM and that they have been in the dark for too long. Now it is time to relax and walk into the light. As The Weeknd is shown the beaming white light, the video immediately flashes to the singer laying in the middle of a club floor gasping for air. The electronic and funky guitar loop in the song is on a constant loop and is hypnotizing. It forces the listeners to dance!

The Weeknd makes it clear that he doesn’t want to sacrifice for love and that he can’t be tied down. In the chorus, he sings, “I don’t want to sacrifice/ For your love, I try/ I don’t wanna sacrifice/ But I love my time.” He attempts to free himself from the love that seems to tie him down and conflicts with his freedom as he sings around dancing people in black hoods that sit over their faces.

Dawn FM is The Weeknd’s fifth album and features great surprises, such as the legendary Quincy Jones and Tyer, the Creator. The album is available now to stream now!

