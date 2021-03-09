The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Becomes First Song To Spend Entire Year in Billboard Top 10

Home News Aaron Grech March 9th, 2021 - 3:44 PM

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has been a smash hit for a year, becoming the first single to spend all 52 weeks in the Billboard top 10 since the chart’s creation in 1958. Although the song didn’t chart in the top 10 among its release in November of 2019, the track launched into the top 10 position in 2020, remaining in that position once After Hours was released in March 20, 2020.

Since its release, “Blinding Lights” has also earned the 2020 IFPI Global Digital Single Award, which honors the best-selling single of the year across digital downloads and ad-supported streams. The record has also been certified seven times platinum by the RIAA.

This song also closed out The Weeknd’s Superbowl Halftime Show this year, where he also performed “Earned It,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Save Your Tears” and “The Hills.” During his performance of “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd headed down to the field with a number of masked dancers, who took out LED lights during their routine. When asked about possible guests for the performance The Weeknd stated “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there’s no special guests, no.”

The Weeknd’s Superbowl Halftime performance was also directed by music producer Oneohtrix Point Never, who collaborated with the singer on the 2020 singles “No Nightmares” and “Scared To Live.” The producer is also credited on a couple of After Hours tracks, “Repeat After Me (Interlude)” and “Until I Bleed Out” under his birth name Daniel Lopatin.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat