The Weeknd Continues the After Hours Saga with New Video for “Save Your Tears”

The Weeknd has released a new music video for “Save Your Tears” from his latest studio album After Hours, which came out in 2020. This latest visual was directed by Cliqua and continues the story that began with his music video “Heartless.”

In “Heartless” The Weeknd parties and goes on a psychedelic trip through Las Vegas, before getting beaten and bloodied during “Blinding Lights.” During the follow-up “In Your Eyes,” he is decapitated, however he is soon reattached to another body by “Too Late.” In this latest Eyes Wide Shut-inspired music video, we see the effects of this reattachment, as The Weeknd’s face looks bloated and distorted on his new body.

During “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd performs in front of a masqueraded audience, who cheer him on. A woman eventually holds her pistol at him, which he grabs and aims toward his own face. At the end of the video, he takes the pistol and shoots himself with confetti, revealing that it was all a ruse. The track itself is a synth-heavy pop track, with smooth vocals from The Weeknd and nostalgia laden-melodies.

This year is expected to be a busy one for The Weeknd, who is already planning a new studio album. The performer is also set to headline the upcoming Superbowl Halftime Show on February 7.

“I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road…The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me,” The Weeknd explained regarding his upcoming studio album.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat