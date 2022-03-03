The Weeknd Announces ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Doja Cat

Home News Lauren Floyd March 3rd, 2022 - 4:20 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

The Weeknd announces his After Hours Til Dawn tour dates for Summer 2022 and it’s a hefty schedule! Featuring Doja Cat, the tour begins in his hometown of Toronto and ends on the U.S. west coast before reaching the east and south. The tour will stop at a few popular event locations including D.C.’s FedEx Field and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After Hours Til Dawn Tour 2022 North American Dates:

7/8 – Toronto, ON @Rogers Centre

7/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

7/16 – New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

7/21 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

7/24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

7/ 27 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

7/ 30 – Washington, DC @ FedexField

8/4 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

8/6 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

8/18 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

8/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

8/23 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

8/25 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

8/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

8/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

9/2- Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

