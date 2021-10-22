Swedish House Mafia Announce Summer & Fall 2022 International Tour Dates, Share Dynamic New Song And Video For “Moth To A Flame” Featuring The Weeknd

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 22nd, 2021 - 12:12 PM

Swedish House Mafia has teamed up with The Weeknd for their newest song and music video “Moth to a Flame.” Alongside this drop, the supergroup has also announced an international tour that is set for the summer and fall of 2022.

“Moth to a Flame” features The Weeknd’s iconic effortless head voice overtop a groovy driving percussive beat. This collaboration is a match made in heaven as the expert production only further assists in driving the heartfelt vocals to a more dramatic tone overall. The accompanying video plays off these elements well featuring sensual and intimate scenes of bodies caressing one another with jump cuts of The Weeknd sporting some black shades and a matching puffer jacket laced in between.

“Moth to a Flame” comes from Swedish House Mafia’s forthcoming full-length album, Paradise Again, which is set to release in early 2022. The group will be touring off of Paradise Again throughout 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 29, with the Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on October 27.

Recently, Swedish House Mafia announced their headlining of Coachella 2022. This past July, the group released their music video for “It Gets Better” after signing a new deal with Republic Records.

Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates:

Fri Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sun Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Aug 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 7 – Montreal, QC – îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

Sun Oct 2 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sat Oct 8 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon Oct 10 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live

Sat Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Tue Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Wed Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

Sat Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sat Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sat Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Sun Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Wed Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sun Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena

