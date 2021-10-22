Swedish House Mafia Announce Summer & Fall 2022 International Tour Dates, Share Dynamic New Song And Video For “Moth To A Flame” Featuring The Weeknd

Swedish House Mafia has teamed up with The Weeknd for their newest song and music video “Moth to a Flame.” Alongside this drop, the supergroup has also announced an international tour that is set for the summer and fall of 2022.
“Moth to a Flame” features The Weeknd’s iconic effortless head voice overtop a groovy driving percussive beat. This collaboration is a match made in heaven as the expert production only further assists in driving the heartfelt vocals to a more dramatic tone overall. The accompanying video plays off these elements well featuring sensual and intimate scenes of bodies caressing one another with jump cuts of The Weeknd sporting some black shades and a matching puffer jacket laced in between.
“Moth to a Flame” comes from Swedish House Mafia’s forthcoming full-length album, Paradise Again, which is set to release in early 2022. The group will be touring off of Paradise Again throughout 2022.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 29, with the Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on October 27.
Recently, Swedish House Mafia announced their headlining of Coachella 2022. This past July, the group released their music video for “It Gets Better” after signing a new deal with Republic Records.
Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates:
Fri Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Sun Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Aug 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Fri Aug 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Aug 7 – Montreal, QC – îleSoniq Festival
Tue Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Tue Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
Sun Oct 2 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sat Oct 8 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mon Oct 10 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Fri Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live
Sat Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Tue Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Wed Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
Sat Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Thu Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sat Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Mon Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Thu Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sat Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Sun Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Tue Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
Wed Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Sun Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena
Photo Credit: Pamela Lin