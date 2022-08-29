Grateful Dead & Wilco Members Team Up On Each Other’s Classic Songs At Supergroup Philco’s Live Debut

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2022 - 5:38 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Phil Lesh of Grateful Dead and Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline of Wilco teamed up onstage as supergroup “PHILCO” during Chicago’s Sacred Rose Festival on Friday, August 26. Their sets mostly consisted of Grateful Dead songs including 1970’s “Ripple”, 1974’s “U.S. Blues” and 1975’s “Franklin’s Tower” which were all sung by Tweedy.

Margo Price also joined the bands onstage for a cover of Buddy Holly & The Crickets’ “Not Fade Away” before playing tambourine on Grateful Dead’s classic 1978 single “Shakedown Street.” The setlist also included “Doin’ That Rag”, “Mr. Charlie”, “Jack Straw”, “Airline to Heaven”, “Viola Lee Blues”, “Pride of Cucamonga”, “New Speedway Boogie” and “Via Chicago.” Guests vocals were also provided by Karl Denson of Slightly Stoopid as well as Elliott Peck. Check out the full audio performance below.

Back in May, Wilco released their latest album Cruel Country which marked the band’s twelfth studio album following the arrival of 2019’s Ode To Joy. The band has been included on numerous 2022 festival lineups including Mempho, Solid Sound, Beach Road Weekend and Sky Blue Sky with the latter event being named after the band’s 2007 sixth studio album. Additional talent on the lineups feature Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Black Keys, Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, The Avett Brothers, Beck, Waxahatchee and Kurt Vile & The Violators to name a few. In April, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot with a brief tour of the U.S. including exclusive shows in New York and Illinois.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried