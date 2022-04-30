Wilco Announces New Album Cruel Country For May 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “Falling Apart (Right Now)”

Home News Abigail Lee April 30th, 2022 - 9:44 PM

Alternative rock and country band Wilco will release their new album Cruel Country on May 27, 2022. The lead single “Falling Apart (Right Now)” is available to stream after its April 28, 2022 debut. Cruel Country is mostly made up of live takes, a technique Wilco has used before in their 2007 album Sky Blue Sky. The new album will be the band’s 12th album following a three-year-long gap since releasing Ode to Joy in July of 2019.

The album will feature 21 songs, one of which is already available to stream. Audiences can hear a whisper of the album to come in the sonically fun release. The more serious lyrics are juxtaposed against the tone and create a particularly interesting experience. At the start of the song, Wilco and vocalist Jeff Tweedy get straight to the point: “Now don’t you fall apart/While I’m falling apart/Why don’t you get in line/Behind the tears I’m crying/…But you’re gonna have to learn/Learn when it isn’t your turn.” The song discusses how difficult it is to be forever accompanied in breaking down rather than being supported.

The video shows Wilco in the studio at the Loft in Chicago, sometimes while performing the piece and other times simply being in the studio. It’s an intimate view of what went into the creation of the song and is nostalgic in nature, from the unabashed country song to the black-and-white footage.

Listen to the new song here:

The forthcoming album is Wilco’s first since fully accepting their identity as a band that produces country music. “We’ve never been particularly comfortable with accepting that definition, the idea that I was making country music. But now, having been around the block a few times, we’re finding it exhilarating to free ourselves within the form, and embrace the simple limitation of calling the music we’re making country,” vocalist and guitarist (among other credits) Tweedy explained.

On the day they release their album, Wilco will hold a celebratory performance at Solid Sound, their festival which will be held from May 27 to 29, 2022. The festival promises “live falconry, star gazing workshops, and axe throwing, Solid Sound aims to delight the curious.”

Cruel Country Tracklist

01 I Am My Mother

02 Cruel Country

03 Hints

04 Ambulance

05 The Empty Condor

06 Tonight’s the Day

07 All Across the World

08 Darkness Is Cheap

09 Bird Without a Tail / Base of My Skull

10 Tired of Taking It Out on You

11 The Universe

12 Many Worlds

13 Hearts Hard to Find

14 Falling Apart (Right Now)

15 Please Be Wrong

16 Story to Tell

17 A Lifetime to Find

18 Country Song Upside-Down

19 Mystery Binds

20 Sad Kind of Way

21 The Plains

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried