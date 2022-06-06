Wilco & Grateful Dead Supergroup PHILCO Planning Debut At Sacred Rose Festival

Home News Roy Lott June 6th, 2022 - 7:33 PM

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and guitarist Nels Cline of The Grateful Dead have formed a new supergroup named PHILCO. Along with the Grateful Dead’s side project Phil Lesh & Friends, Dead & Company’s Jeff Chimenti, Karl Denson, John Molo, Stu Allen, Grahame Lesh, and Elliott Peck. According to Brooklyn Vegan, it will be Tweedy and Cline’s first time as members of Phil Lesh & Friends, but not Wilco’s first time playing with Phil or other Grateful Dead members.

“Nels and I are honored to be asked to join Phil and Friends for Sacred Rose,” said Tweedy. “This is a trait that we in Wilco deeply appreciate and have aimed to emulate over the years. There’s nothing better than playing music with your friends, for your friends.”

PHILCO will be making its live debut at the Sacred Rose Festival in Chicago, IL from August 26-28 at the Seatgeek Stadium Campus. Other performers include Khruangbin, The War On Drugs, Umphrey’s McGee, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Goose, STS9, The Disco Biscuits, Kamasi Washington, Punch Brothers, Dawes, Animal Collective, Hiatus Kaiyote, Yves Tumor, Lettuce, Lotus, The Infamous Stringdusters ft. Molly Tuttle, Circles Around the Sun, Danielle Ponder, Maggie Rose, Nicole Atkins, Sierra Hull, White Denim and Margo Price. Passes for the festival are on sale now.

Earlier this year, Wilco released their latest single “Tired of Taking It Out On You” from their recently released album Cruel Country.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried