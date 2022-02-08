Wilco Announce 20th-Anniversary Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Shows for Spring 2022

Home News Tara Mobasher February 8th, 2022 - 5:24 PM

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Wilco will be playing a series of concerts in spring. The fourth studio album of the band, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, was released in September 2001, and led to the band’s departure from Reprise Records, which originally refused to release the album after feeling unsatisfied with the end result.

The album was not commercially released until April 2002. Leading up to the album’s anniversary, the band will play on April 15 in New York, New York through April 19, and conclude its tour in their hometown of Chicago, Illinois on April 22 and April 23. Tickets will begin selling on February 11.

The album is arguably so popular, even two decades after its release, because of the word choice and phrasing within its songs – containing an immense amount of heartache and yearning. In essence, the album possesses something for every mood.

In addition to these anniversary shows, Wilco has been teasing Yankee Hotel Foxtrot re-releases for later this year. However, no official details have been announced for this just yet. The tour dates can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

YHF Anniversary Shows:

04/15 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/16 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/17 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/19 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/22 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre