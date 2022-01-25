Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Including Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso and More

Home News Federico Cardenas January 25th, 2022 - 7:40 PM

The rock band Wilco will be headlining the Solid Sound Festival, a massive 3 day music festival featuring a huge number of musicians, lasting from May 27 to May 29 in North Adams, Massachusetts. On January 25, the Solid Sound festival has finally announced the full lineup of artists, providing a massive diversity of different artists, sounds and styles on the list.

Featured on the lineup are pop band Japanese Breakfast, singer-songwriter Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret and jazz group The Sun Ra Arkestra. The lineup features some collaborators of Wilco, along with various different solo-acts of Wilco’s individual band members, such as Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet and Jeff Tweedy & Friends, and a solo-performance by Mikael Jorgensen. Also joining the festival will be Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band, mike watt + the missingmen, Mess Esque, Hand Habits, Wiki, Angel Bat Dawid, Iceage, Cut Worms, Le Ren and a long list of others.

This diverse lineup includes artists of genres ranging from rock to jazz to hip-hop. A press release from the Solid Sound Festival promises audiences “live falconry, star gazing workshops, and axe throwing, Solid Sound aims to delight the curious.” The festival will feature a functional comedy stage, outdoor activities, a variety of family activities, local food and beer.

The performers Japanese Breakfast and Terry Allen have collaborated and performed with Wilco in the recent past, with both joining them onstage during Wilco’s induction into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. In addition to Solid Sound, Wilco has also headlined the Sky Blue Sky festival, featuring Thundercat, Spoon and others.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried