Beach Road Weekend Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Beck, Wilco and The Avett Brothers

Beach Road Weekend has released the lineup of musical artists for 2022, according to Stereogum. The event is a three-day festival of pop, rock and more.

The festival will host artists such as Beck, Lucy Dacus, Wilco, Khruangbin, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Dawes, Lord Huron, Bully, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Shoves & Rope, The National Reserve, Brett Dennen, Jeremie Albino, Bahamas, The War and Treaty, Billy Strings, Mt. Joy, Lucy Dacus, Lettuce, Aoife O’Donovan and more.

Beach Road Weekend will take place across two stages at Veterans Memorial Day Park on Martha’s Vineyard of the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts and is set to occur August 26-28 of next year. Discounted weekend passes will go on sale at noon on July 25 for $99, with general admission three-day passes starting at $175. Tickets can be purchased at Vineyard Haven businesses on the island.

Festival organizer Adam Epstein said of the event, “We have been working on this lineup for the past two years, building relationships and connecting with artists that we know will keep our audience dancing on their feet for three days straight. This is going to be the biggest party the Island has ever seen, and we can’t wait to share this incredible experience with everyone.”

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried