Anthrax Joined By Public Enemy’s Chuck D For “Bring The Noise” During Brooklyn Show

According to Blabbermouth, Anthrax invited Chuck D of Public Enemy onstage once again for a powerful performance of “Bring The Noise” in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, August 26 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. The band previously surprised their California audience by bringing out Chuck D during their concert at the Hollywood Palladium in late July.

In mid-July, Anthrax released their 40th anniversary livestream concert Anthrax XL featuring a recording of their collaboration with Chuck D. The track was released in 1991 on Anthrax’s Attack of the Killer B’s compilation record and on Public Enemy’s Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Black. The collaboration is heralded as the birth of a rap-metal milestone, breaking genres while simultaneously bringing fans of both groups together.

Anthrax recently finished off their co-headlining tour dates with Black Label Society and Hatebreed earlier this week. The band has also been included on the 2022 festival lineup of Tattoo The Earth which is returning after a 20 year hiatus on August 27 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Other acts on the bill include Municipal Waste, At The Gates and Enforced.

Individual members of the band have also been quite active including drummer Charlie Benante who is currently slated to join the remaining members of Pantera for their upcoming reunion tour alongside Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde. Earlier this year, frontman Scott Ian released a new Motor Sister album entitled Get Off which arrived on May 6. Ian was also featured on a cover of Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper.” Joey Belladonna recently opened up about his departure from Anthrax stating that he did not quit the band but was rather “sideswiped out of there.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz